Market Street bridge other roads closing for Youngstown's First Night

New Year's Eve revelers planning to ring in 2018 in Downtown Youngstown should know that several city streets will be closed, including the Market Street Bridge.

City officials tell 21 News that events for the downtown party known as First Night will take place on the following roads, causing them to be shut down for several hours between Sunday morning and early Monday morning.

Market St. Bridge - The entire bridge from 10 am Sunday to 2 am Monday.

Market St/Wick Ave. - From Boardman St. to Commerce St. from Noon Sunday to 2 am Monday.

Federal St. - From Phelps St. to Champion St. from Noon Sunday to 2 am Monday.

Event timeline

10:00 am Sunday - Market St. Bridge closes to vehicular and pedestrian traffic to load fireworks.

Noon Sunday - Central square will be closed to vehicular traffic and burn barrels will be put in place.

4:00 pm Sunday - Most venues go live and event opening ceremony begins at the Covelli Centre.

9:00 pm Sunday - First fireworks launch from the Market Street Bridge

Midnight - Final fireworks display

12:30 am Monday - Teardown

2:00 am Monday - All roads re-open.