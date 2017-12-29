Congressman Tim Ryan reacts to president's Tweet about chilly weather

Valley Congressman Tim Ryan disagrees with President Trump's contention that the solution to the chilly weather blanketing part of the nation is having more global warming.

Ryan has responded after the president sent out the following Tweet commenting on the bone-chilling temperatures we are experiencing:

@realDonaldTrump In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record. Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up!

In June, President Trump announced that the United States would not take part in the 2015 Paris agreement on climate change mitigation, saying it would undermine America's economy.

On Friday, Representative Ryan re-tweeted the president's comment, adding the following Twitter response of his own: