What you need to know for First Night Youngstown, other NYE events

Plans are in place to ring in the New Year in the Valley.

One of the most widely attended events in the area, First Night Youngstown, draws thousands to the Downtown area.

Complete with family-friendly events, carriage rides, ice-skating, and more, Downtown Youngstown will be transformed into a community-wide New Year's Eve party.

Tickets to attend the First Night Youngstown events are $10 and are in button form. The button will get visitors into every venue and event.

The only event that does not require a button are the two fireworks shows.

Each venue features different events, such as open swimming at the YMCA, a Harry Potter Experience, ice skating, bands and live performers.

With the extra traffic will come increased police presence and closed roads.

Below is information on purchasing tickets, a schedule of events, road closure, security details, as well as information about events in other communities like Boardman, Warren, Austintown, and Columbiana.

First Night Youngstown Tickets:

Tickets are $10 and children under 12 are free.

They can also be purchased at any of the venues on New Year's Eve or online at http://firstnightyoungstownoh.com/purchase-buttons/ and pick it up at First Night Youngstown Headquarters at 25 E. Boardman St. #405 Youngstown, OH 44503

Or buttons can be purchased in advance at any of the following locations:

Covelli Centre offices (New Year's Eve ONLY)

229 E. Front St.

Youngstown, OH 44503

OH WOW! Children's Center

11 W. Federal St.

Youngstown, OH 44503

330-744-5914

Hours: F, Sat, Sun: 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Mayor's Office

26 S. Phelps St.

Youngstown, Ohio 44503

330-742-8701

Hours: M-F: 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m

Closed on weekends

Encore Consignment Shop

4427 Logan Way

Youngstown, OH 44505

(330) 759-8229

Friday: 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m..

Saturday: 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Sunday and Monday: Closed

Ron's Sign Shop

758 N. Main St.

Hubbard, Ohio 44425

330-534-5550

Hours: F: 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Satolli Carpet & Floor Cover

361 High St. NE

Warren, OH 44481

330-394-7573

Saturday: 9:30 a.m.-2:00 p.m..

Giannios Candy Company

430 Youngstown-Poland Rd.

Youngstown, Ohio 44471

330-755-5727

Hours: F: 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Kim's Confections

7 Lisbon St.

Canfield, OH 44406

(234) 414-7099

Hours: Friday: 8:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m.

Saturday: 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m..

Sunday: 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

St. Patrick's Church Rectory

1420 Oak Hill Ave.

Youngstown, Ohio 44507

330-743-1109

Call for hours.

Maggie's Magic Muffins

5416 Mahoning Ave.

Austintown, Ohio 44515

330-793-7500

Hours: Friday 7:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Saturday: 8:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m..

Sunday: 8:00 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Maggie's Magic Muffins

7932 Southern Blvd.

Boardman, Ohio 44512

330-965-7400

Hours: Friday: 7:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Saturday: 8:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

First Night Youngstown Schedule:

Location - 20 Federal (20 W. Federal St.)

4:30-4: 45 pm Opening Ceremony and Button Presentation

5:00-8: 00 pm Hugs the Clown - Balloon Animals

5:00-10: 00 pm Face Painting

6:00-10: 00 pm Eleanor and Cindy Psychic Readings

6:30-7: 30 pm Harambee

7:00-10:00pm DJ

Location - Covelli Centre (229 E. Front St.)

5:00-9: 00 pm Face Painting

5:00-11:00pm Ice Skating - $5 Skate Rental

5:30-8: 30 pm Caricatures

5:30-8: 30 pm Jot the Clown - Balloon Animals

Location - First Presbyterian (201 Wick Ave.)

5:00-6: 00 pm Live Music with Manuel the Christian Rapper - First Presbyterian Hall

6:00-6: 45 pm Boardman High School Jazz Band - First Presbyterian Sanctaury

7:00-7: 45 pm Hypnosis Show - First Presbyterian Hall

8:00-9: 00 pm The Magic of Eric Thompson

8:00-9: 00 pm Live Music with Rodd Cooncen - First Presbyterian Sanctuary

Location - Steel Museum (151 W. Wood St.)

5:30-7: 00 pm Live Music with County Mayo - Irish Band

5:30-10: 30 pm Gallery Open - Youngstown Historical Center of Industry and Labor

8:00-9: 30 pm Live Music with Conjuncto Requeno - Puerto Rican Band

Location - Oh Wow! (11 W. Federal St.)

5:00-8: 30 pm Hands-On Activities - No entry after 8:30 pm

6:00-7: 00 pm The Magic of Eric Thompson

7:30-8: 35 pm Live Music with Purple Cat Music Class

Location - YMCA (17 N Champion St)

4:00-8: 30 pm Open Swim

Location - Trinity United Methodist Church (30 West Front St.)

5:00-9: 00 pm The Harry Potter Experience

5:00-9: 00 pm Prayer for Peace Labyrinth Walk and Refreshments

Location - YSU Planetarium (Ward Beecher, YSU, Lincoln Ave)

6:00-9: 00 pm Planetarium Show Every 1/2 Hour - Light and Music Show with new Definiti Theater system

Location - One Hot Cookie (112 W. Commerce St.)

5:00-9: 00 pm Cookie Decorating

Location - St. Columba Parish Hall (159 W Rayen Ave)

5:00-6: 15 pm Live Music with Davis and McKay Beatles Tribute

6:30-7: 45 pm Live Music with Roy Orbison Tribute

8:00-9: 30 pm Live Music with Elvis Presley Tribute

10:00-11: 00 pm The Magic of Eric Thompson - Adult Show

Location - Outdoor Activities in Central Square

5:30-8: 30 pm Horse and Carriage Rides ($) - Central Square

8:45-9: 15 pm Ball Drop in Central Square and Fireworks Show off of Market Street Bridge15pm8:45-9:

11:45-12: 15 pm Ball Drop in Central Square and Fireworks Show off of Market Street Bridge

Location - Arms Family Museum (648 Wick Ave)

12:00-7: 00 pm Memories of Christmas Past and other exhibits $7 Adults, $6 College Students, $5 Children (3-18), Children under 3 are free. MVHS Members Free Admission includes a same-day visit to all MVHS sites

Location - SMARTS (25 E Boardman St., First Floor)

5:00-9: 00 pm SMARTS Students Motivated by the Arts Hands-on Activities

Location - Tyler History Center (325 W Federal St.)

5:00-6: 00 pm Cirque Du Papier Origami

6:00-9: 00 pm A New Years To Die For: Murder Mystery Dinner - A traveling cast of characters will perform a cabaret performance based on 1950s Youngstown. The characters will join for a dinner after. Tickets can be purchased online for $50/ticket https://moxieevents.ticketspice.com/a-new-years-to-die-for-murder-mystery-dinner-set-in-1950s-youngstown.

A map of the First Night Youngstown Venues and Events can be found here:



Road Closings in Youngstown:

Federal St. from Phelps St. to Champion St. from 12:00pm-2: 00 am

Market St. Bridge closed from 10:00am-2:00am

Market St. and Wick Ave from Boardman St. to Commerce St. from 12:00pm-2: 00 pm

For more information on road closures: Market Street bridge other roads closing for Youngstown's First Night?

Security

Police in Youngstown say that FNY-goers should expect to see a heavy police presence. In addition to a full Downtown force, there will also be many officers who are assigned specifically to cover the First Night Youngstown routes and venues.

Other events in the area include:

Austintown

O'Donald's Irish Pub and Grill will be having a New Year's Eve party from 9:00 p.m. -2:30 a.m. There will be a DJ and food and drink specials.

Quaker Steak and Lube will be having a New Year's Eve party buffet from 6-10 p.m. The Piano Maniacs Dueling Pianos will be playing at 9 p.m. The buffet is $15/person and $25/person.

Boardman

Magic Tree Pub and Eatery is having Bustin Loose play at 8 pm. They will be taking early reservations.

Suzie's Dogs and Drafts is having a family friendly NYE with face painting, games, crafts, a DJ, and karaoke. There will be a ball drop for kids at noon, then three more at 7 pm, 8 pm, 9 pm. Reservations are encouraged

Mr. Anthony's is having a New Years Eve celebration starting at 8 pm. There will be a house band and DJ Richie D, appetizers, a buffet, and open bar. Tickets are available for $92 in Mr. Anthony's Office Monday-Friday 9am-5pm and Saturday 9am-3pm.

Warren

Up a Creek Tavern is having a DJ starting around 10 pm. They're also having the band Shout on the 30th starting at 8 pm.

Columbiana