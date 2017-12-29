Mill Creek ice rink open for skating

How cold is it? It's so cold that the Mill Creek MetroParks is opening its skating rink a few days earlier than planned.

Skating was supposed to start on January 2 at the Wick Recreation Area.

However, park officials say temperatures have been low enough to open the rink right away.

Since there are lights around the rink, it is open for skaters until 9 o'clock tonight.

Saturday's hours are from 9 am until 9 pm.

Hours on New Year's Eve are 9 am until 5 pm. The rink is closed New Year's Day.

Skaters will need to bring their own skates, but there is no admission charge.

The rink is not cooled by a refrigeration system making it weather dependent for operation.

The area also offers an upgraded concession stand with more options for food and beverage.