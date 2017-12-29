Valley drivers to see increased patrols this New Year's Eve weekend

Troopers and police across the Valley say drivers should expect to see a high presence of law enforcement on the streets this weekend.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is hoping to stop impaired and distracted drivers on the roadways this holiday weekend and keep the number of crashes to a minimum.

Last year, the State Highway Patrol says they investigated only four deadly crashes over the New Year's Eve weekend.

Mahoning County saw nearly 500 traffic incidents, including distracted driving stops, crashes, and drivers stopped for not wearing seatbelts. Mahoning County saw the most incidents out of all 88 counties.

However, there were no fatal crashes in Mahoning, Trumbull, or Columbiana counties.

This year, State Troopers say they'll be aggressively looking for drivers who take to the roads while impaired or distracted.

Across Mahoning, Columbiana, and Trumbull counties troopers say they have not planned specific OVI checkpoint locations.

However, in Trumbull and Mahoning counties troopers say they will have extra patrols on the road- using federal funding to supplement overtime hours.

The majority of patrols will be focused on high traffic areas, such as interstates, highways, and specific heavily traveled roads.

But Lieutenant Holt said that in Trumbull County, troopers will be diverse, and cover as much ground as possible.

"There's no rhyme or reason to where people drive drunk," said Lt. Holt.

Troopers won't be the only group on the roadways looking to stop impaired drivers.

In Youngstown, police say they're already scheduling extra officers to patrol downtown for the First Night Youngstown events. But they'll also have a full complement of OVI patrols on both the main roads and the side roads.

Across the state line, Pennsylvania State Police say they will also have extra cruisers on the road, focusing on impaired and distracted driving.

While police can't specifically quantify how many cruisers will be on the Valley's streets this weekend, they say it's safe to assume that there will be "many".

They all share the same sentiment- don't drink and drive. If you plan on drinking, have a designated driver, or plan on utilizing a ride-sharing app like Uber or Lyft.

Similar thoughts from law enforcement:

Don't text and drive

Don't do drugs and drive

Don't let a friend or loved one behind the wheel if you know they have been drinking.

