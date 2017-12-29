Sebring rape suspect found hanging in Mahoning County Jail cell

A man accused of raping a woman with his girlfriend was found dead inside his Mahoning County Jail cell.

The Mahoning County Sheriff's Office says 45-year-old William Tryon was found dead in his cell last Thursday, December 21st.

According to officials with the jail, Tryon had been taken off of suicide watch on December 12th.

However, deputies are still required to check on prisoners every 30 minutes.

Officials say Tryon was eating breakfast at 4:45 a.m., and was found hanging from his bedding at 5:03 a.m.

Deputies say they performed CPR and took Tryon to St. Elizabeth's hospital, where he was pronounced dead nearly six hours later.

Tryon was arrested earlier in December, after a several months-long investigation.

An affidavit filed in the Sebring Court on December 8th alleges that Tryon and Chrystal Clark, 45, raped a woman.

The complaint alleges that the victim was assaulted in February at the West Texas Avenue home that Clark and Tryon share.

Police say the victim came forward to report the assault in July.

According to that paperwork, law enforcement officials say that the victim was too intoxicated to consent.