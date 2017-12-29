Tips to keep pipes from freezing

With the recent cold snap, Valley homeowners are seeing an increase in frozen and ruptured pipes.

Aqua Ohio, one of the area's largest water providers, is encouraging its customers to take steps to prevent frozen pipes inside their homes during cold weather.



"With the recent cold snap, we've started receiving calls from customers with frozen pipes," said Aqua's Area Manager Jennifer Johnson. "Aqua wants to make sure they know what they can do to prevent pipes from freezing and what they can do if they find themselves with frozen pipes."

Some things Johnson says customers can do right now:

Locate and visibly mark the master valve so customers can turn off the water to their home in case pipes break.

Make sure the lids on outdoor meter pits are not broken or missing.

Prevent drafts in unheated areas, such as crawl spaces or basements, by replacing broken glass or making other repairs.

Johnson says materials customers should have on hand are heat tape, pipe insulation, a portable space heater and a portable hairdryer.

In unheated areas of the home, Johnson says customers should:

Wrap pipes with insulation material or heat tape.

Wrap indoor water meters with a blanket.

For interior plumbing located on an outside wall such as a kitchen sink, install heat tape to the pipes beneath the sink. Open cabinet doors beneath sinks to allow the warm air in the home to reach pipes

When temperatures remain below 10 degrees, customers might want to leave a thin stream of water running continuously from at least one tap—preferably the one farthest from where the water enters the home. Aqua Ohio says the additional cost of the water is cheaper than the cost of repairing broken pipes.

If pipes do freeze and the customer can locate the frozen area, use a hair dryer or heat tape to thaw the area.

There are many "do it yourself" products available at stores like The Home Dopot to keep pipes from freezing.

Dillon's Plumbing in Hermitage suggests keeping your water running slightly to prevent pipes from freezing.