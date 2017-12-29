Pork and Sauerkraut, among favorites in the Valley on New Year's Day

The Valley is full of tradition, many traditions surrounded by what we eat, and what we eat to welcome the New Year is at the heart of many cultures.

A favorite among many I asked; pork and sauerkraut.

"Eastern European tradition is definitely the pork and the saur kraut," says Marta Mazur, Owner of Krakus Polish Deli in Boardman.

But why?

"It's actually a German tradition more where they believe a pig is the only animal that looks forward and can't look back so we look forward to the new year. We go with pork and cabbage, green, more money so you always want to make sure the new year is prosperous," says Mazur.

It's not just the pork and sauerkraut that are big winners on New Year's Day, fish, especially shrimp, are eaten by a variety of different ethnicities on New Year's Day.

"Well besides the pork and sauerkraut you'll see a lot of shrimp, it is the holiday for shrimp and all the cocktail sauces. When you look inside the produce section you'll see a lot of horseradish root because that's the foundation for making the cocktail sauce. Also, you see a lot of lobster tail and you'll see a lot of scallops," says Mike Rulli, Owner of Rulli Brother's Market.

