Crews battling fully involved Weathersfield house fire

Several departments are on the scene of a fully involved house fire in Weathersfield.

Crews from several fire departments are battling a blaze on the 2500 block of West Liberty Street near Salt Springs Road.

Fire officials arrived to find the wood-framed home full of flames and smoke.

It's not yet clear what started the blaze.

At this time, drivers are being asked to avoid the area given the large presence of emergency personnel. West Liberty Street is currently blocked in both directions.

Crews from Ohio Edison and Dominion have been called out to turn off utilities to the home.

It is not yet known if anyone was home at the time of the fire.

