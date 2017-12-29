First Night Youngstown debuts new ball drop

Something new will be in the spotlight for First Night Youngstown new years celebration.

After several years the ball used for the midnight countdown is being retired. It's replacement is a brand new sphere that's more versatile and offers new possibilities for the future.



"The possibility of a flag pole in Central Square or maybe we'll get ambitious and drop it from a flag pole on a building in the near future," said city spokesman Mike McGiffen.



The city got the new ball by working out a trade deal to tear down a building for the owner of Valley Awning and Tent.

"What do you say we trade you a new new years eve ball for demolishing this small building for you. He liked the idea and here we are today," said McGiffen.

At Valley Awning & Tent, Fletcher Larson was the person in charge of assembling the new ball. "You need to stretch out side and staple every six inches to make sure it's nice and tight and presentable," Larson said.



The ball has been tested and is ready for it's debut drop one minute before midnight new years eve.

"It"ll take about a minute to get down and it'll flash and count, then at midnight it's going to go crazy will all the lights, then it'll be immediately followed by fireworks on the Market Street bridge," according to McGiffen.



There will be numerous other attractions and entertainment leading up to the countdown, and First Night Youngstown buttons will be available on site for the same price as advanced sales.

