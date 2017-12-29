Brutal Cold To Continue; Some Weekend Snow

Saturday will begin with a fresh 1-3 inches of snow on the ground, resulting in slick surfaces across the Valley. The wind will increase on Saturday and wind chills are expected to plunge below zero by the evening. Snow showers will come and go and additional accumulations of 1-3 inches will be possible.

The final day of 2017 will be frigid with some flurries and snow showers around. The temperature at midnight Sunday night will be around 5 above zero.

New Year's Day will be one of the coldest on record with plenty of clouds and some flurries. The brutally cold air will remain in places through at least next weekend.