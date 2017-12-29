Speed limit restored on interstates in Mercer County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has restored normal speed limits on some Interstate highways in the northwest region of the state, including Mercer County.

On Friday afternoon, PennDOT reduced to 45 mph on the following highways in Mercer, Crawford, Venango and Erie Counties.

By 9 pm, PennDOT lifted the speed limit restrictions on Interstate 79 in Mercer and Crawford counties, on Interstate 80 in Mercer and Venango counties, and on Interstate 376 in Mercer County.

Reduced 45 mph speed limits remain in effect in Interstate 90, Interstate 86, and Interstate 79 in Erie County.

Drivers can update road conditions by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 850 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.