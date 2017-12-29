Speed limit restored on interstates in Mercer County

Facebook says it is changing how it identifies "fake news" stories on its platform to a more effective system.More >>
Snowy owls have descended on the Great Lakes region and northeastern U.S. in huge numbers in recent weeks, to the delight of birdwatchers.More >>
Friday night was a special evening at the Covelli Centre where Star Wars fans joined forces to help local children. The Youngstown Phantoms hockey team hosted the festivities to benefit Akron Children's Hospital Mahoning Valley.More >>
With the recent cold snap, Valley homeowners are seeing an increase in frozen and ruptured pipes.More >>
A woman who was wounded but survived a shooting not far from the Youngstown church where she worked is now reunited with the husband who was lost his life in that same shooting.More >>
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has restored normal speed limits on some Interstate highways in the northwest region of the state, including Mercer County.More >>
Niles police detectives will be reviewing surveillance video hoping to find out who slipped into a store at the Eastwood Mall in the early morning hours and helped himself to the contents of the cash register.More >>
An Ohio woman accused of fatally shooting her husband and dismembering his body months before their son found the remains has been indicted on charges including aggravated murder.More >>
A driver who pleaded guilty to hitting five bicyclists in Cleveland has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.More >>
Two young girls are being treated at Pennsylvania hospital for serious burns after a fire broke out in their bedroom as they slept.More >>
The son of a Cleveland police officer says he was being robbed by a drug dealer on Christmas when he stabbed the man in the neck as his father looked on.More >>
A Pennsylvania woman says she went online to check her electric bill and was stunned at the amount - more than $284 billion.More >>
An Ohio woman has died after a car in which she was a passenger crashed on Christmas Eve.More >>
Police are seeking a suspect considered armed and dangerous in a shooting last week in southwest Philadelphia that killed one man and injured three others.More >>
Police say a postal worker fatally shot his supervisor at a suburban Columbus post office and then killed a postal inspector outside of her apartment.More >>
The coroner serving the greater Columbus area says overdose deaths blamed largely on opioids topped the total for all of last year after only nine months.More >>
Police are trying to determine what led to gunfire at an Ohio hospital's psychiatric services emergency room that left an unarmed security officer wounded and the gunman dead.More >>
