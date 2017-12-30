Phantoms raise money for Akron Children's Mahoning Valley

Friday night was a special evening at the Covelli Centre where Star Wars fans joined forces to help local children. The Youngstown Phantoms hockey team hosted the festivities to benefit Akron Children's Hospital Mahoning Valley.

Immediately transported to "a long time ago in a galaxy far far away," kids came to the Phantoms hockey game sporting their best Star Wars costumes for a good cause.

"A lot of people have a lot of challenges for hospital care for their kids and we think any way that we can help to support that," expressed Phantoms co-owner Troy Loney.

A portion of ticket sales benefited Akron Children's Hospital Mahoning Valley and the special Star Wars jerseys that the players wore during the game were set to be auctioned off after the game to benefit the hospital.

JoAnn Stock, Senior Director of Development at Akron Children's Hospital Mahoning Valley, said "Every dollar raised stays here in the Mahoning Valley to support our local programs and services."

The Robertson triplets spent the first two and a half months of their lives in Akron Children's NICU and the family is forever grateful for the care that they received there.

"I feel that they saved my kids lives, so anything we can do to help promote the hospital in the Valley," Kelly Robertson of New Middletown said.

The evening was all about the kids complete with special guests —volunteers from the 501st Legion and the Rebel Legion— dressed in authentic Star Wars costumes.

"The unofficial motto of the 501st Legion is 'bad guys doing good,'" explained Ron Moen of Akron with the 501st Legion.

Nate Goda of Hermitage with the Rebel Legion said "We're constantly at odds but we come together for the same cause."

It wasn't R2D2 on the ice but instead a robot built by Austintown Fitch High School's robotics team throwing out t-shirts to fans.

"These aren't the droids you're looking for," stated Matthew Brandt of Zanesville, who was dressed in an authentic stormtrooper costume from the U.K. who is a member of the 501st Legion.

All part of the fun to make the evening a great night out for local families while supporting a local cause.