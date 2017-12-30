Crews battle flames at Youngstown drive-thru

Crews worked through the cold to battle a fire Saturday morning at a business in Youngstown.

The fire broke out at Big A's Drive Thru on Glenwood Avenue just before two am.

Youngstown Fire Chief John O'Neill tells 21 News the fire started in the back corner of the building, before working its way into the roof.

He says the cold weather doesn't help.

"Water around here turned to ice. We had a little bit of an issue with a hydrant it didn't hold us up too long at the beginning, "said Chief O'Neill. "It really wasn't that big of a deal, but really just getting around and trying to keep the firefighters rotated and as they're wet.We try to get them warmed up a little bit then go back to work."

No injuries from the fire, and no one was inside.

The cause is under investigation.