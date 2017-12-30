Crews battle flames for second night in a row at Youngstown drive-thru

Firefighters had to brave the cold a second night in a row battling a rekindling at the Big A's Drive Thru in Youngstown.

Crews arrived to douse the flames around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

The original fire broke out less than 24 hours before that, just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

Youngstown Fire Chief John O'Neill tells 21 News that fire started in the back corner of the building on Glenwood Ave., before working its way into the roof.

He says the cold weather doesn't help.

"Water around here turned to ice. We had a little bit of an issue with a hydrant it didn't hold us up too long at the beginning, "said Chief O'Neill. "It really wasn't that big of a deal, but really just getting around and trying to keep the firefighters rotated and as they're wet.We try to get them warmed up a little bit then go back to work."

Youngstown fire officials say no one was injured in either incident, but the cause of both fires are under investigation.