Police warn against celebratory New Year's Eve gunfire

Facebook says it is changing how it identifies "fake news" stories on its platform to a more effective system.
Snowy owls have descended on the Great Lakes region and northeastern U.S. in huge numbers in recent weeks, to the delight of birdwatchers.
Mayor elect Jamael Tito Brown's Oath of Office ceremony is underway Saturday afternoon for immediate family and close friends. The ceremony is taking place at Union Baptist Church in Youngstown. Brown said two ceremonies are needed to accommodate scheduling conflicts with holiday schedules.
A crash involving more than a dozen cars has closed down a stretch of a major highway in Pennsylvania.
An Italian restaurant in Warren closed its doors on Friday.
The American Red Cross reports heating equipment is the second leading cause of house fires.
For the most part, we think of New Year's Eve as a holiday geared more toward adults, but more and more lately places in the Valley are trying to get the kids involved.
A woman accused of killing her 5-year-old daughter in a fit of anger has been sentenced to 22 years in an Ohio prison.
An Ohio woman accused of fatally shooting her husband and dismembering his body months before their son found the remains has been indicted on charges including aggravated murder.
A driver who pleaded guilty to hitting five bicyclists in Cleveland has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.
Two young girls are being treated at Pennsylvania hospital for serious burns after a fire broke out in their bedroom as they slept.
The son of a Cleveland police officer says he was being robbed by a drug dealer on Christmas when he stabbed the man in the neck as his father looked on.
A Pennsylvania woman says she went online to check her electric bill and was stunned at the amount - more than $284 billion.
An Ohio woman has died after a car in which she was a passenger crashed on Christmas Eve.
Police are seeking a suspect considered armed and dangerous in a shooting last week in southwest Philadelphia that killed one man and injured three others.
Police say a postal worker fatally shot his supervisor at a suburban Columbus post office and then killed a postal inspector outside of her apartment.
The coroner serving the greater Columbus area says overdose deaths blamed largely on opioids topped the total for all of last year after only nine months.
