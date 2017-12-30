Snow and frigid cold headline the last Saturday of 2017

Saturday will start off with snow covered roads so give yourself a little bit of extra time if you plan to be traveling early. Road conditions should improve by afternoon but there may be an isolated slick spot especially on secondary roads.

Highs Saturday will only make a degree south fo 20 with wind chill values near or below zero all day. An additional 1 to 2 inches of snow is possible.

New Year's Eve features a scattered snow shower or two with highs in the mid-teens.

Highs won't make it above 20 the next 7 days.