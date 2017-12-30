No Friday winner, Mega Millions jackpot rises to $343 million

As there was no winner in Friday night's drawing, Mega Millions jackpot has risen to $342 million.

The jackpot was at $306 million on December 29 when the numbers were drawn.

The drawing on Tuesday will be worth $343 million with a cash option of $215 million.

The Mega Millions winning numbers for Friday were 04, 10, 18, 28, and 62. The Gold Mega Ball number was 7 and the Megaplier was 2.

The jackpot has been rolling since it was last won at $42 million on October 13.

Mega Millions says in the last 15 years, the first days of the new year seem to be lucky ones.