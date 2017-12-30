American Red Cross gives tips on how to safely heat your home

The American Red Cross reports heating equipment is the second leading cause of house fires.

Especially with cold temperatures, many people use different methods to heat their home.

Officials say all heaters need space.

The Red Cross released the following tips on how to keep your home safe from a fire:

Keep children, pets and things that can burn at least 3 feet away from heating equipment.

Have wood and coal stoves, fireplaces and chimneys inspected annually and cleaned.

Never use cooking range or oven to heat your home.

The organization says if you are using a space heater, place it on a level, hard and non-flammable surface. A ceramic tile floor is a good place for a space heater.

Plug power cords directly into outlets and never into an extension cord or power strip.