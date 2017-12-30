Warren restaurant closes its doors - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Warren restaurant closes its doors

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
WARREN, Ohio -

An Italian restaurant in Warren closed its doors on Friday.

The Alberini's Trattoria Restaurant on East Market Street has been sold.

A post on the restaurant's Facebook page says they would like to thank all of their patrons for the unconditional support they have received.

The post also states a new restaurant will be opening soon under new ownership.

