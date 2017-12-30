LIVE STREAM: Mayor elect Jamael Tito Brown Oath of Office ceremo - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

LIVE STREAM: Mayor elect Jamael Tito Brown Oath of Office ceremony

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Mayor elect Jamael Tito Brown's Oath of Office ceremony is underway Saturday afternoon for immediate family and close friends. 

The ceremony is taking place at Union Baptist Church in Youngstown at 1 p.m.

Brown said two ceremonies are needed to accommodate scheduling conflicts with holiday schedules. 

Democrat Brown won the mayor's office by a thin margin over Sean McKinney in November's election.

