Poland business man resigns as manager of hotel project

Following the Poland business man's indictment, Dominic Marchionda has voluntarily resigned his position as manager of the downtown DoubleTree Hotel project.

Our Print partner the Vindicator reported George Pantelidis from Pan Brothers Associates Incorporated, is taking over management of the project.

The project includes turning the Stambaugh Building on Federal Street into a Double Tree Hilton Hotel.

Pan Brothers Associates is partnered with Marchionda's NYO property group to develop the hotel.

Marchionda says the project isn't about him. He told The Vindictator, "I might not be the chauffeur, but I am on the bus."

Marchionda told the Vindicator the project is expected to be done in the next 30-45 days.