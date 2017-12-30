Trumbull County Sheriff Department warns residents about phone s - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Trumbull County Sheriff Department warns residents about phone scam

By Caroline Collins, Weekend Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
Trumbull county, Ohio -

The Trumbull County Sheriff Department is warning residents about a phone scam.

The scammers are calling people pretending to be the Trumbull County Sheriff Department.

They demand the person to go to a Dollar Store and purchase a prepaid Green Dot Debit Card.

The scammers then tell the victim how to send the money using a pin number.

If a scammer calls you, please call the Trumbull County Sheriff Department at 330-675-2508.

