Valley wind chills could dip below minus ten degrees tonight

The National Weather Service is reminding New Year's Eve revelers in the Valley to wear a hat, gloves and make other preparations if they plan to ring in 2018 out of doors tonight.

A wind chill advisory is being issued from 10 o'clock tonight until noon Monday in Mahoning and Trumbull Counties, and from midnight tonight until 9 am Monday in Columbiana, Mercer and Lawrence counties

The weather service says cold air and wind could combine to drop wind chills to ten degrees below zero in Mahoning and Trumbull Counties, and as low as minus 15 in Columbiana and Lawrence Counties.

The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin.

Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.

When cold weather threatens, follow these tips for survival:

Stay dry.

Wet clothing results in much faster heat loss from your body. Wear waterproof insulated boots.

Stay covered.

Wear mittens or gloves, and wear a hat. At least half of your body heat is lost if your head is not covered.

Dress layered.

Trapped air between loose fitting clothing helps to insulate.

Stay informed.

Have a portable NOAA weather radio nearby to keep you up-to-date with the latest forecasts and warnings. Use wind chill temperatures to guide you in dressing properly for the outdoors.

On very cold days, minimize your exposure to the outdoors if possible.