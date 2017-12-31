Cleveland officer injured after cruiser struck by driver - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Cleveland officer injured after cruiser struck by driver

CLEVELAND,Ohio (AP) -

Police in Cleveland say an officer was injured when his cruiser was struck by a drunken driver in an early morning accident.

Cleveland police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia says the accident happened on the east side of the city about 5 a.m.

The driver initially left the scene but was taken into custody later. The officer was treated at University Hospitals for back and neck injuries.

