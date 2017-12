2017 goes out in very cold fashion with highs in the upper teens and isolated snow showers. Wind chill values will remain in the single digits. Temperatures at midnight will be near 5 with a wind chill value all night below zero.

Highs on New Year's Day will only get to 12 with wind chill values below zero to start and then improving in the afternoon.

Partly sunny skies will greet us on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Snow and bitter cold return as we head into next weekend.