Early morning water main break on city's south side

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown water department was on scene working to fix a water main break Sunday morning. 

Youngstown Dispatch says they received calls from the Hillman Street and Ravenwood Avenue area.

Officials say the break was extensive, stretching into Boardman.

The department says customers should have regular water service back. 

