WRTA holiday bus scheduled to take one last ride downtown

Western Reserve Transit Authority's holiday bus will make its last trip this holiday season to First Night Youngstown on Sunday.

The holiday bus will be at First Night Youngstown, along with a regular WRTA bus that will take passengers to and from events from 4 p.m. until just after midnight.

The holiday bus is covered in Christmas decorations and featured Santa Claus as it's special passenger up until Christmas Day.

WRTA officials say there will be no charge for rides on either buses.

First Night events are scheduled for several locations in downtown Youngstown, including the YSU campus, along Wick Avenue and the Covelli Centre.

The buses will make runs in both directions between the venues.