Pizza or Chili Cheese Dog Pockets

What You Need:



1 Package Won Ton Wraps

Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese Sticks

Pepperoni & Hot Dogs

Your Favorite Sauce & Chili

Parsley

Mini Muffin Pan



Preheat oven to 325’



Gently press the Won Ton Wraps down to create a pocket.

Pizza Pockets:

Cut the mozzarella sticks (into 4 chunks each)

In each pocket, place a piece of cheese, pepperoni and a

teaspoon of sauce, garnish with parsley. Bake for 7-10

minutes. Serve hot/warm & enjoy!

Chili Cheese-dog:

Follow the above steps using the Cheddar, Hot Dogs, Chili

and Parsley