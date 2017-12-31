Pizza or Chili Cheese Dog Pockets

What You Need:
1 Package Won Ton Wraps
Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese Sticks
Pepperoni & Hot Dogs
Your Favorite Sauce & Chili
Parsley
Mini Muffin Pan
Preheat oven to 325’
Gently press the Won Ton Wraps down to create a pocket.
Pizza Pockets:
Cut the mozzarella sticks (into 4 chunks each)
In each pocket, place a piece of cheese, pepperoni and a
teaspoon of sauce, garnish with parsley. Bake for 7-10
minutes. Serve hot/warm & enjoy!
Chili Cheese-dog:
Follow the above steps using the Cheddar, Hot Dogs, Chili
and Parsley