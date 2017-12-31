1 Deputy dead, 4 wounded in Denver shooting

A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditch

Old-school arcade game of pinball is taking on a new life

Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.

Plunging temperatures across half the country underscore a stark reality for low-income Americans who rely on heating aid

Two young Milwaukee police officers are being hailed as heroes after rescuing two unconscious teenagers from a burning car

Attorneys advising a group of Los Angeles dispensaries have concluded that those businesses can continue to legally sell medicinal marijuana as "collectives," until they obtain local and state licenses under California's new system of legal pot.

Forecasters say bitterly cold temperatures spreading across the Deep South will be potentially deadly, as freezing temperatures will likely last for the next several days.

New year brings broad legalization of marijuana across California, nation's most populous state.

Northern Michigan's Lake Superior State University on Sunday released its 43rd annual List of Words Banished from the Queen's English for Misuse, Overuse and General Uselessness.

Words banned for the new year? 'Fake news' gets top vote

Authorities in suburban Denver are investigating what led a 37-year-old man to fire more than 100 rounds in his apartment on sheriff's deputies, killing one and injuring four others.

Authorities in Colorado say one deputy has died and four others were wounded, along with two civilians, in a shooting in suburban Denver.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said via Twitter that the shooting happened after deputies were called to the scene of a domestic disturbance in Highlands Ridge early Sunday.

The suspected gunman was also shot and is believed to be dead and "no longer a threat."

The shootings happened at an apartment complex 16 miles south of Denver.

A hospital where three people were taken for treatment says those people suffered noncritical injuries. Another nearby hospital said it received four patients but wouldn't release their conditions.