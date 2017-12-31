1 Deputy dead, 4 wounded in Denver shooting

Two young Milwaukee police officers are being hailed as heroes after rescuing two unconscious teenagers from a burning carMore >>
Plunging temperatures across half the country underscore a stark reality for low-income Americans who rely on heating aidMore >>
Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.More >>
Old-school arcade game of pinball is taking on a new lifeMore >>
A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditchMore >>
Facebook says it is changing how it identifies "fake news" stories on its platform to a more effective system.More >>
Snowy owls have descended on the Great Lakes region and northeastern U.S. in huge numbers in recent weeks, to the delight of birdwatchers.More >>
Community members are invited to meet the new Executive Director of the Public Library of Youngstown & Mahoning County this week.More >>
The cost of moving some Youngstown city offices into improved facilities at the City Annex building is higher than expected.More >>
Attorney General Mike DeWine of Ohio and A.G. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania are doing some heavy lifting to protect would-be fitness gurus from potential gym scams.More >>
Federal prosecutors say a strategy that gives them better access to drug and health-care data is helping them stop doctors who irresponsibly prescribe addictive pain pills.More >>
Ohio will use a new seal on high school diplomas to recognize students who demonstrate certain workplace characteristics that aren't explicitly reflected in their grades, such as reliability, leadership and a commitment to being drug-free.More >>
