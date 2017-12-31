Pennsylvania man wins custom Ford Steelers truck

A Pennsylvania man is the winner of the neighborhood Ford Store's Toughest Team Sweepstakes.

Tom Smith was the lucky fan who won a 2017 custom F150 truck.

The presentation of the keys took place Sunday morning in the Ford Fan Zone of Heinz Field.

Ford representatives say Smith was chosen as the winner out of thousands of entries this year.

Smith also won four tickets to Sunday's Pittsburgh Steelers home game against the Cleveland Browns.