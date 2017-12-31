New Years Eve is one of the busiest nights for Uber - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

New Years Eve is one of the busiest nights for Uber

By Danielle Cotterman, Reporter
This is one of the busiest nights of the year for driving services.

If you plan on using a service like Uber, you can expect demand to be the highest between midnight and 3 a.m. Because of the increase in demand fares will likely be higher than usual.

The company suggests to save money, consider using the same ride for multiple stops and splitting the fare among friends.

They also say since the service will be extra busy, double check that you are getting into the right car to avoid mix-ups and imposter drivers.

