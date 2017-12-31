Troopers warn of zero tolerance for driving drunk

If you're New Years Eve festivities, include a cocktail or more, the State Highway Patrol warns there is zero tolerance for driving above the legal limit.

There will be added patrols across our Valley. Troopers say they will be stopping anyone who appears to be driving under the influence.

"Unfortunately there is always that person that wants to role the dice," said Sgt. Jason Bonar with the Ohio State Highway Patrol Canfield Post. "They need to know if they do decide to do that, we'll be out there and the consequence they'll pay when we catch them will be severe."

21 News Legal Expert Matt Mangino appeared on WFMJ Weekend Today. Mangino said that in Pennsylvania, you can go through a diversion program to have a D.U.I removed from your record. In Ohio, the O.V.I charge is permanent.