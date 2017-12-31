AAA: Dangers of driving with a hangover

We know it's dangerous to drink and drive but, AAA is warning of another danger as we head into the New Year.

That warning is the dangers of driving with a hangover.

"It may not occur to many people, but driving hungover can be just as dangerous as driving after a few drinks," said Theresa Podguski, AAA East Central Director of Legislative Affairs in a press release. "After a night of drinking, many people will wake up with alcohol still in their blood."

AAA said the only thing that will sober somebody up is time and that it can take 75 to 90 minutes for the body to eliminate the alcohol in just one standard drink.

"The bottom line is that it takes much longer for the body to eliminate alcohol than most people think," said Podguski.

Other concerns of driving with a hangover include: dizziness, headache, lack of concentration and lack of sleep.