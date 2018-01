After a bitter cold end to 2017, the frigid temperatures will continue into the first week of the new year.

New Year's day will start with morning wind chills below zero, however, afternoon temperatures will make it into the double digits with a high of 12. Overnight low temperatures will drop down around -2.

Though it will be very cold, there will be some sunshine for the beginning of 2018 with partly cloudy conditions on Tuesday and

Wednesday.