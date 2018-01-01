Statewide alert issued for missing Ohio man

A statewide missing adult alert has been issued for a 67-year-old man with dementia who left his home early Sunday and has not returned.

Police say James Flunder was last seen at 2 am driving away from his Toledo home.

Authorities have located Flunder's 2015 Hyundai, but have not located the missing man.

Flunder is a Black male, age 67, is 5'9" tall, weighs 175lbs, and has grey hair and brown eyes.

In addition to dementia, Flunder suffers from diabetes and does not have his medication with him.

He was last seen wearing a brown leather coat, tan pants, and a black hat.

Call or dial 911 if you see Flunder.

You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.