Statewide alert issued for missing Ohio man

Facebook says it is changing how it identifies "fake news" stories on its platform to a more effective system.More >>
Snowy owls have descended on the Great Lakes region and northeastern U.S. in huge numbers in recent weeks, to the delight of birdwatchers.More >>
Community members are invited to meet the new Executive Director of the Public Library of Youngstown & Mahoning County this week.More >>
The cost of moving some Youngstown city offices into improved facilities at the City Annex building is higher than expected.More >>
Attorney General Mike DeWine of Ohio and A.G. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania are doing some heavy lifting to protect would-be fitness gurus from potential gym scams.More >>
Federal prosecutors say a strategy that gives them better access to drug and health-care data is helping them stop doctors who irresponsibly prescribe addictive pain pills.More >>
Ohio will use a new seal on high school diplomas to recognize students who demonstrate certain workplace characteristics that aren't explicitly reflected in their grades, such as reliability, leadership and a commitment to being drug-free.More >>
Justices on the Ohio Supreme Court will privately review records about lethal drugs the state prison system wants shielded from public view as part of an open records dispute.More >>
After a record number of homicides last year, Columbus experienced its first killing just 14 minutes into the New Year.More >>
The Supreme Court will soon hear a case about Ohio's efforts to remove inactive voters from its rolls, which has become a flashpoint in a nationwide fight between Democrats and Republicans over access to the polls.More >>
Police in Cleveland say an officer was injured when his cruiser was struck by a drunken driver in an early morning accident.More >>
A woman accused of killing her 5-year-old daughter in a fit of anger has been sentenced to 22 years in an Ohio prison.More >>
An Ohio woman accused of fatally shooting her husband and dismembering his body months before their son found the remains has been indicted on charges including aggravated murder.More >>
A driver who pleaded guilty to hitting five bicyclists in Cleveland has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.More >>
Two young girls are being treated at Pennsylvania hospital for serious burns after a fire broke out in their bedroom as they slept.More >>
The son of a Cleveland police officer says he was being robbed by a drug dealer on Christmas when he stabbed the man in the neck as his father looked on.More >>
A Pennsylvania woman says she went online to check her electric bill and was stunned at the amount - more than $284 billion.More >>
