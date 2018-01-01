Sheetz offering free coffee today

A convenience store is continuing a 20-year-old tradition by offering free coffee this New Year Day.

Sheetz is offering customers a free cup of coffee until 4 p.m. today.

Customers also being invited to donate to Sheetz For The Kidz at checkout.

Sheetz For The Kidz is an employee-run charity providing toys, clothes and other basic needs to underprivileged children across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio, and Maryland.

According to a news release, all of the customer donations go directly to supporting children.

All Sheetz locations are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including New Year's Day.