Girard man arrested for Weathersfield stabbing

A Girard man has been arrested following a New Year's Day incident in Weathersfield Township involving a crash and stabbing.

Daniel Thomas Day was booked into the Trumbull County Jail early Monday on a charge of felonious assault.

Just after 2 am police and an ambulance were called to a Jeep found in a ditch on Austintown Warren Road.

According to calls to 911, police found a man stabbed in the chest at the location.

He was taken to Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

His name or condition hasn't been released.