Police: Lawrence County crash exposes prison smuggling plot

A traffic accident in Lawrence County led to the arrest of two men who police say hatched an elaborate plan to smuggle cell phones, knives, and tobacco into a prison.

State police investigating a crash on State Route 108 in North Beaver Township on Saturday, say they found several “brick style” bundles vacuum sealed in a material that would camouflage them in the snow.

Inside the bundles were 34 new cell phones, charges, portable power packs, knives and loose tobacco.

Police also found suspected synthetic marijuana and a winter camouflage outfit.

Investigators say they learned that the two men involved in the accident were on their way from Rochester New York to an unnamed prison where one of the suspects planned to camouflage himself, walk through a wooded area and throw the packages over a fence where they would be recovered by inmates waiting in the prison yard.

Police have released the name of only one of the two 25-year-old Rochester, New York men arrested in the case.

Ricardo Ismanuel Matos is charged with possession of a controlled substance, criminal conspiracy, and contraband violations.

Federal and state investigators are also involved in the case, according to police.