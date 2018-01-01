Where to recycle your Christmas tree in the Valley

If you are one of the people who put up a live Christmas tree this holiday, you're probably thinking of what to do with it before the needles start falling off.

The Mahoning County Green Team and the City of Warren are offering options other than tossing it to the curb for the garbage truck.

The Green Team says the trees will be collected and used to provide natural fish habitats at area lakes.

After you remove all decorations, trees may be dropped off at the following locations through January 31, 2018, 9:00 am - 5:00 pm Monday through Friday:

Austintown Twp. - Austintown Township Park, 6000 Kirk Rd. Berlin Twp. - Berlin Township Bldg., 15823 W. Akron-Canfield Rd. Campbell City - Roosevelt Park, Struthers-Liberty Rd. Canfield Township - Fire Station, 5007 Messerly Rd. Craig Beach / Milton Twp. - Next to fire station, 1979 Grandview Rd. Ellsworth Twp. - Fire Station, 6036 S. Salem-Warren Rd. Goshen Twp. - Maintenance Garage, 12649 Seacrist Rd. Green Twp. - Cemetery at SR 165 & Beaver Creek Rd. Jackson Twp.- Township Bldg., 10613 Mahoning Ave. Lowellville Village - Street Dept., 3 W. McGaffney New Middletown / Springfield - Recycling Center, 10720 Struthers Rd. Poland Twp. - Road Department, 7508 Clingan Rd. Smith Twp. - Smith Township Bldg., 846 N. Johnson Rd. Struthers City - Trees will be picked up at the curb. Youngstown - CCA (former South Branch Library), 1771 Market St.

Warren Tree recycling:

The city of Warren will not pick up live Christmas trees left at the curb.

Residents may dispose of their trees at Bob's Tree Service, 1052 North River Road.

Trees will be accepted between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm, Monday through Friday, until February 1, 2018.

All decorations, including tinsel, garland, popcorn, etc., must first be removed.