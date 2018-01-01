Input sought on 'Building a Better Boardman'

People living in Boardman are being invited to two meetings to share their ideas about improving the township.

Members of the community are being invited to sessions in January and February on the township's comprehensive plan to build a better Boardman.

The plan will start with basic data collected on current conditions in the township that will be shared at the meetings to collect comments, questions, and input.

The community input will also be used in other planning activities including changes in the zoning code.

The meetings will be held:

Thursday, January 18, 5-7 p.m. at Good Hope Lutheran Church, 98 Homestead Dr.

Monday, February 5, 5-7 p.m. at Boardman Park’s Lariccia Family Community Center, 375 Boardman-Poland Rd.

Those with questions may call 330-726-4181.