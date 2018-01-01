Propane, fuel oil drivers allowed extra hours during cold snap

Regulators are allowing fuel suppliers to bend the rules of the road so Ohioans can keep warm during the current chilly winter weather.

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio has granted temporary relief from the hours-of-service requirements for drivers operating commercial motor vehicles transporting heating oil and propane within the state.

The Petroleum Marketers & Convenience Store Association notified the PUCO of interruptions in the availability and/or delivery of heating oil across Ohio.

The Ohio Propane Gas Association also says that there have been longer than usual wait times at propane terminals due to increased demand.

The regulatory relief is effective immediately and will expire at 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 8, 2018.

Suppliers are not exempt from any other motor carrier safety regulations, including commercial driver's licensing, controlled substance and alcohol use and testing requirements, and financial responsibility requirements.

Carriers are required to maintain records and take measures to ensure that drivers have the ability to safely operate their commercial vehicles.