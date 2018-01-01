Youngstown council to consider spending more on court move

The cost of moving some Youngstown city offices into improved facilities at the City Annex building is higher than expected.

When City Council meets Wednesday, members will vote on increasing the allowable expense of the project from $9,575,000 to $9,875,000.

According to an item on the council agenda, the $300,000 chance is to cover additional expenses related to construction as well as relocating the court and the health department to the building at Market and Front Streets.

On the first floor will be offices for the Youngstown Clerk of Courts, probation and the security staff offices.

The Youngstown Health Department will find a home on the second floor of the former post office, and the new Youngstown Municipal Courts will be located on the third floor.

The project, which has been on the drawing board since 1996, led to a lengthy court battle between the previous Youngstown administration and the courts.

The courts will be much larger than the current courtrooms and designed to be safer.

The goal of the new facility is to prevent a melee, like the one that broke out in 2010 near the elevators, just down the hall from the courtrooms.

It happened after a court hearing and fists were flying and Youngstown police had to rush in to break up the fights.

The security for this new Youngstown courthouse will also include 70 new surveillance cameras and elevators for the judges, the public and the prisoners that will never meet.

Security measures will include 18 guards.