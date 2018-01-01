Community invited to meet new library executive director

Community members are invited to meet the new Executive Director of the Public Library of Youngstown & Mahoning County this week.

The Board of Trustees will introduce the new Executive Director Aimee Fifarek during a public meet and greet Thursday morning.

Those who are interested can greet Ms. Fifarek inside Main Library, anytime between 7:30 a.m. and 9 a.m., while enjoying coffee and a treat.

The Board reviewed over 20 applicants before choosing Fifarek, who currently serves as the Deputy Director of Information Technology and Digital Initiatives at Phoenix Public Library in Arizona.

According to her bio, Fifarek grew up in Marinette, Wisconsin and attended the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, earning a Master's Degree in English and in Library and Information Science.

During her 20-year library career which has taken her from Milwaukee to Baton Rouge, Louisiana and now to Scottsdale, Arizona, Fifarek has worked in both academic and public libraries and has developed skills in all areas of Information Technology, materials selection, collection management, and administration.