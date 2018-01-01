Tips for cold weather car care

The bitter cold can take a toll on something most of us rely on every day, our transportation. Care care specialists offer tips to keep your motor running and you on the road.

When your car sits out in the deep freeze, there are steps you can take to make sure it will start, the most common failure is the battery.



"if the battery doesn't have a full charge it takes a lot longer to start or it won't start at all, just from the cold weather," Rob Span of Advanced Auto Parts said.

Many auto parts store offer free battery testing, to let you know if your battery is good or needs replacing. Span says the battery test will measure the battery's cold cranking amps.



There's a popular device on the market called a micro burst. It's small enough to store in your glove box or console.



"It will boost the vehicle and jump it if you end up getting stuck and stranded somewhere. You can jump a vehicle up to fifteen times off of one of these," Span said.



The micro burst, which will also charge your phone, costs about eighty dollars. A battery tender is another option, it always keeps our battery at full charge if you don't drive your vehicle everyday.



Something else you want to check before you get out on the road is your wiper blades. Span offers this advice.

"Don't turn them on when they're stuck to the windshield, that can rip the rubber right off. Make sure you defrost your windows and scrape your windshield real good," according to Span.



Tires also need to be checked, they will lose air pressure in the bitter cold and that can effect handling and cause potential damage.



"You're more susceptible to tire damage and wheel damage with lower pressure in the tires," said Dave Rach of Canfield Towing Service. When temperatures drop into the single digits, Rach suggests letting your vehicle warm up for a few minutes to let the oil and other fluids circulate through the engine.