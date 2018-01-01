Tips to keep children, elderly, pets safe during Deep Freeze

Temperatures in the Valley remain frigid and are expected to maintain subzero wind chills throughout the next several days.

Medical experts are asking that the Valley take extra precautions during the freezing temperatures to protect those who are the most vulnerable- children, elderly, and pets.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says hypothermia can occur more quickly in children than in adults and frostbite can occur in just a few minutes.

Dr. Victor McKee, a Mercy Health Physician at the Austintown Emergency Center, says one of the biggest things parents can do to protect little ones who have to be outside, is making sure they are dressed warmly, and cover all body parts, paying special attention to the danger zones- feet, hands, face, and head.

Dr. McKee says about 20% of lost body heat comes from the head.

With wind chill temperatures of -15 degrees, frostbite can happen in less than 10 minutes- which is why even brief periods in the elements can be dangerous.

During the periods where temperatures are so cold, schools often adjust schedules, either canceling classes or starting the day late.

But Dr. McKee says that parents should be cautious of the bus stop. McKee says that if you live a distance from the bus stop, drive the kids there and keep them in the car as long as possible.

The goal, the doctor said, is to keep children out of the elements as much as possible.

The American Acamedy of Pediatrics says one of the biggest steps to being safe in frigid temperatures is to dress children correctly. They have the following tips:

Dress infants and children warmly for outdoor activities. Several thin layers will keep them dry and warm. Don't forget warm boots, gloves or mittens, and a hat. Choose boots that are large enough to comfortably accommodate two pairs of socks.

Remove drawstrings from clothing which may get caught on tree branches or play equipment. Replace with velcro.

The rule of thumb for older babies and young children is to dress them in one more layer of clothing than an adult would wear in the same conditions.

When riding in the car, babies and children should wear thin, snug layers rather than thick, bulky coats or snowsuits. See Winter Car Seat Safety Tips from the AAP for help keeping your little ones warm and safe in the car.

Blankets, quilts, pillows, bumpers, sheepskins and other loose bedding should be kept out of an infant's sleeping environment because they are associated with suffocation deaths and may contribute to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). It is better to use sleep clothing like one-piece sleepers or wearable blankets is preferred.

If a blanket must be used to keep a sleeping infant warm, it should be thin and tucked under the crib mattress, reaching only as far as the baby's chest, so the infant's face is less likely to become covered by bedding materials.



As hypothermia sets in, the child may shiver and become lethargic and clumsy. Speech may become slurred and body temperature will decline in more severe cases.

If you suspect your child is hypothermic, call 911 at once. Until help arrives, take the child indoors, remove any wet clothing, and wrap him in blankets or warm clothes.

The AAP also says a major concern is frostbite.

Frostbite happens when the skin and outer tissues become frozen. This condition tends to happen on extremities like the fingers, toes, ears, and nose. Skin first becomes red and tingly, then gray and painful and finally white, cold and hard without pain.

Experts say:

Playing in temperatures or wind chills below -15° Fahrenheit should be avoided because exposed skin begins to freeze within minutes.

Prevent frostbite by dressing in layers, covering all body parts when outside in cold weather. Bring children indoors if clothing gets wet.

If frostbite occurs, bring the child indoors and place the frostbitten parts of her body in warm (not hot) water. 104° Fahrenheit (about the temperature of most hot tubs) is recommended. Warm washcloths may be applied to frostbitten nose, ears, and lips.

Administer acetaminophen or ibuprofen when you begin rewarming because as the skin thaws pain occurs.

Do not rub the frozen areas.

After a few minutes, dry and cover the child with clothing or blankets. Give him/her something warm to drink and seek medical attention immediately particularly if blistering occurs.

Meanwhile, the elderly or sick are also at increased risk during periods of frigid temperatures.

Organizations like the American Red Cross and the Area Agency on Aging ask that community members keep an eye on their elderly neighbors- offering them assistance and making sure they're ok.

Many older adults may be isolated or have no family members in the area to check on them.

The Agency on Aging says that as people age they lose body fat, which makes them more vulnerable to colder temperatures.

The Agency also advises limiting travel during frigid temperatures.

If you must travel or go outside, it is important to be prepared and limit your exposure — even if it is letting a pet outside or getting the mail — bundle up and either has an emergency response button on you or a cell phone to call for help if you should fall.

The Agency offers tips for what to look for when checking on an older or disabled person.

Check food supplies:

Does he or she have an adequate food supply?

Does he or she have access to non-perishable food that can be prepared without electricity if need be?

Does he or she have access to clean drinking water?

Make sure they can get help if needed:

Does he or she have someone identified to call for help if needed?

Is an emergency contact number known by a neighbor or available near the phone or posted?

Does he or she have access to a phone that works - even if the power goes out (cordless phones and voice-over-IP service may not work during a power outage)?

If he or she has a cell phone, is it sufficiently charged?

To make sure you're ready for winter, the Agency suggests having a plan that will allow you to remain in place for at least three days should you be unable to leave your home due to weather conditions:

Emergency supplies - Create an emergency kit that contains a battery-operated radio; a flashlight; extra batteries; a signaling device, such as a loud whistle, horn or bell; food that you can open and prepare easily; water, about one gallon, per person, per day; extra blankets and a first aid kit. Make sure you have access to a phone that will work if the electricity goes out.

Medications - Keep a backup supply of the medications you take every day; check expiration dates every couple of months and replace if necessary. Ask your doctors for extra copies of your prescriptions for your emergency kit. Have an ice chest on hand and keep ice packs in the freezer for medications that need to be kept cool. Keep a backup stash of medical supplies such as bandages, alcohol, etc.

Equipment and assistive devices - Make sure your medical equipment and assistive devices, such as canes, walkers, wheelchairs, lifts, and oxygen tanks, are easy to locate in an emergency. Have spare batteries or non-powered options for any equipment that will not work if there is no electricity. Keep written instructions on how to operate and move your medical and adaptive equipment in your kit.

Readiness - Know where the main valves and switches are for gas, water, and electricity, and make sure you can operate them. Have at least one fire extinguisher and know how to use it. Designate a safe place to go (such as a friend or neighbor's house or shelter) and have a plan for getting there if it becomes unsafe to stay in your home.

Reasonable accommodations - Be prepared to quickly explain to rescue personnel how to move you or help you move safely and rapidly (e.g., "take my oxygen tank," "get my insulin from the refrigerator").

Officials say animals are also incredibly vulnerable to cold weather.

As always the best advice is to bring pets indoors.

Animal Charity is Mahoning County's Humane Agency and they are also involved in checking on reports of animals left out in the cold.

"Even though a lot of people say, 'Oh it's just a dog, they can be out in this weather.' This weather is too extreme for animals. They can get hypothermia in a matter of minutes, especially your short breed dogs," said Animal Charity Board President Mary Louk.

Animal officials stress that every single complaint they receive is investigated. They say sometimes people that call in a tip can become frustrated and think more should be done.

"The courts want to be able to see that we are trying to educate people, that we have given the family some opportunity to change the animal situation. When they do not change the animal situation that's when we're able to pursue charges, or when the neglect is so extreme there is a danger of immediate death," said Louk.

Animal Charity and the Mahoning County Dog Warden both encourage people to report any cases they believe may be a danger to an animal's health.

"The last thing we ever want to see is an animal freeze to death or suffer because of someone saying, 'well, I wasn't sure if it was illegal or not.' Let us make that determination," said Louk. "Even if you're not sure it's always better to be safe than sorry."

Home heating is especially important during cold snaps such as these, but typical heat sources can also be hazards.

The American Red Cross has the following tips to protect your home from the cold: