Route 82 in Howland open after multi-car pileup

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the westbound lanes of State Route 82 are open again after a multi-car pileup shut down the road for several hours New Year's Day.

Emergency crews told 21 News two-separate crashes near the same scene left the bypass closed for about two and a half hours and at least two people were injured.

Troopers said at the time, there was heavy snowfall, limiting visibility and the roadway was completely snow covered.

Trumbull County dispatchers said the first multi-vehicle accident happened at 3:40 p.m.

The accident had shut down Route 82 between State Route 11 and East Market St.

One accident, just west of State Route 46 on the 82 Bypass, involved three vehicles.

Officials said the second accident in the westbound lanes, involving at least eight vehicles, may have begun as a chain reaction crash.

One driver involved said it started after a quick white out turned visibility to near zero.

"I noticed all the traffic was stopped I assumed there was an accident. I tried to stop and could tell I was sliding a little. I did come to a stop but I heard crash after crash behind me then I got hit it the back end. It was a mess!" said Shani Ingram of Southington.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was called out to investigate and the Ohio Department of Transportation was asked to help with traffic.

Drivers were being detoured away from the westbound lanes, including ramps from S.R. 11 and S.R. 46.

Troopers said the road was officially reopened at about 6:30 p.m.

There were several injuries reported, but none were life threatening, according to troopers.

Two of the injured were taken to area hospitals.

Troopers said of the eight vehicles involved, five had to be towed from the scene.

The incident is under investigation and no citations have been issued.