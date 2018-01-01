Valley welcomes first baby of 2018

A new year is a chance for all sorts of new things- including new life.

St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Boardman welcomed the first baby born in the Valley at 1:45 a.m. on New Year's Day.

Harper, an 8 pound 12 ounce, 21-inch long bundle of New Year's joy was born to Tiffany and Jason Brooks.

Both mom and baby are doing well.

The couple, who hail from Kent, OH, say they are both first-time parents and are just trying to figure out the new system.

Harper, the first baby born in the Valley this year, was already a miracle baby.

The Brooks say they have been trying to have a baby for more than two years.

It's when they sought out the help of a Canfield doctor- they finally got lucky.

"She's our miracle baby," said Tiffany. "I think now our biggest challenge is just going to be trying to figure out how to do this."

"We worked really hard to get her here, and now that she's here I just don't want to let her go. The nurses keep telling me to sleep but I don't want to send her back to the nursery because then I'm not going to be with her," she continued.

"We were shocked she arrived on New Year's," the duo said. "We were making bets on whether it would be 2017 or 2018. And I guess it was 2018."

For the proud papa, the experience has been long and drawn out, but wonderful.

"I was a little bit nervous," Jason said laughingly.

"I'm overjoyed and just extremely happy to be a father," he said. "Every day will be a new day, and every day will be a new challenge. And I think that will help the three of us grow and have a great life together. I can't wait."

So far, Harper's parents say she is beautiful, stubborn, and loves to sleep.

The new family will spend the next few days under the supervision of doctors before they head home.