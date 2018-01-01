Bundle up for the first week of 2018...

Well, 2018 is off to a COLD start! A wind chill advisory is in effect until noon on Wednesday. Early morning wind chill values will be extremely cold and could be as low as -15°F.

Though there will be a bit of sunshine around on Tuesday and Wednesday, the frigid air will stick around for most of the week with high temperatures struggling to make it into the teens most days.

There may be a few light snow showers around on Wednesday night and on Thursday.

Temperatures are finally expected to warm up by early next week.