Valley shelters helping those seek warmth during first cold spell of new year

As temperatures continue to drop into the single digits the first week of the new year, our Valley's shelters are stepping in to help those seeking warmth.

With wind chills, it's estimated those temperatures could feel below zero, especially during the night for those looking for a place to stay.

At the Warren Family Mission on Todd Ave., officials said they have room for 30 to 40 more residents with already about 30 residents in the mission.

Robert Eckhardt from the mission told 21 News they haven't seen a huge increase of people coming in because of the cold, but they do have a seven-day cold weather program people can take part in.

The program allows people to come in and they have seven days to decide whether or not they want to participate in the faith-based program.

This program also provides three warm meals a day in addition to a warm place to sleep.

Meanwhile, at the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley on Martin Luther King Blvd., with about 127 residents already inside, beds are still available, but for Monday night, there are not as many.

Dr. Earl from Men's Services said they could take about 10 more people just for tonight, with only a few beds left and some emergency mats being set up.

There are also places for families, women and children, and only about four beds are open for Monday night, but some can hold more than one person.

Louanne Winters from Family and Children Services said they also have not seen an overflow of people from the cold, but they are already pretty full.

Other places across the Valley are working to keep citizens warm during this week's cold snap as well.

New Middletown police said the municipal building is one place people can come seeking shelter and warm up for a few hours if their heat is shut off or their pipes are frozen.

The building has offered shelter since last week.

There is room for 20 to 25 people and as of New Year's Day, the building was empty.

The building is located on Main St. for anyone in the community who needs it.